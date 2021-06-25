Ask Amy for June 25: Sports parents can't take time to celebrate

Don’t blame your mother for not communicating when she is actually communicating, quite clearly, but you just don’t like what she is saying.

I honestly wish youth sports’ leagues took holidays and family commitments more into consideration, as they so often strain families who miss holidays because they are traveling to games and tournaments.

In my opinion, you would be demonstrating important values to your children if you occasionally missed their practices or games to attend funerals and other family-oriented events that are important to others, but if you can’t (or don’t want to), you should be kindly patient toward your mother when she expresses her own disappointment in your choices.

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for 30 years, and he has always put gas in my car and taken care of the maintenance, even when we each had a car. I am grateful and have always said thank you for every tank of gas and every maintenance and repair!

Two years ago, his car was totaled and he didn’t replace it. Shortly after that, he had an acute medical condition that restricted him from driving, so I drove him around for six months.