Ask Amy for June 27: Mother leaves and wonders why daughter is distant

I know this would also mean not knowing my grandson, but feel I have no choice, given his mom’s behavior.

What would you say? — Mistreated Mom

Dear Mistreated: I’d like to hold a mirror up to your narrative: Your husband was so abusive that you left him and raised your daughter alone. After establishing a (presumably) stable home life with her, you left the state when she was a young teenager. Given that she already had a home, school routine and friends in her hometown, she chose to stay.

Most teens offered this option would make the same choice, but it is a heartbreaking choice for you to have imposed upon her.

You left her in the care of someone who was too frightening for you to live with.

Your ex might have been emotionally coercing her to cut contact with you. Or she was furious, immature and acting out. Teens do that.

And so, instead of continuing to try, you buried and mourned her. Once she was out of her father’s orbit, contact with you resumed.

She took her baby to meet her father because he is the parent she knows best. And she knows him best because of the choice you made.