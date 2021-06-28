Ask Amy for June 28: Walking leads to relationship workout

Dear Amy: My husband began walking for exercise with a female friend.

Over time, I noticed that he was constantly checking his phone or texting her throughout the day.

His mood would be very different if she couldn’t walk that day. I know that he asked her over to our house, telling her that I would be out of town.

He would also make plans to call her during his walks when he and I were away from home. He would never talk to her in my presence.

I finally sat down and had a talk with him, explaining how this made me feel.

He assured me that his contact with her was all completely innocent.

He would not acknowledge asking her to come to our house when I was gone.

I asked to see their exchange of texts, and he refused.

Since it was clear that he was not willing to acknowledge my feelings, I talked to the female friend myself and told her exactly what my husband and I had discussed. She ended their walking routine.

My husband is very angry because of the things I said to her. Was I wrong? Shouldn’t husbands and wives be open about sharing texts? — Upset