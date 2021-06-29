Ask Amy for June 29: Reluctant stepmother wonders if she should stay

Dear Losing It: You don’t say how old these children are, but I agree with your husband that if they are doing better, you should be willing to spend more time with them.

However, “Jack” should not be parking his children with a resentful stepmother during unannounced visits. I assume that their own mother might not be particularly thrilled that her ex is bringing the children several hours to stay at your home when he isn’t even there.

If you want to reverse this dynamic, the next time he notifies you that the children are coming to stay, you should let him know that you’ll be working from the office, and he’ll have to find childcare during his own work hours.

Step-parenting is extremely challenging, certainly for a person who hasn’t had any previous experience raising children. It can take a long time for a family to come together, especially when you see the children on an irregular schedule and feel so resentful of their presence in your life.

It sounds as if you feel good about your influence on these children, and the positive impact you believe you’ve had on their behavior, but ideally the children’s father would take the parenting lead and you would offer a warm, stable, accepting and supportive home life for them when they are with you.