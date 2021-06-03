Ask Amy for June 3: Grandmother says: Vaccinate, or no grandson

A school principal needs to model good behavior, and all of the experts say to get the vaccine. Do we have the right to give her an ultimatum: Vaccinate, or no grandson? — Worried Grandma

Dear Worried: You believe this grandmother has a duty to “model good behavior.” You do, too.

Unless you’re leaving out important information, your proposed ultimatum reflects a strange logic.

The way I read your narrative, “Danny” has been moving between households since before his parents and you were vaccinated. If that is true, then the risk of the child contracting or carrying the virus between households is much lower now than it was pre-vaccination.

Yes, you could tell the child’s mother that you are upset about this, but, if so, you should urge her to behave rationally and respectfully. She should ask “Danny’s” pediatrician for a risk-assessment regarding the child spending time in an unvaccinated household.

Unless he has underlying medical conditions, I assume the doctor will say that the risk to Danny’s health is extremely low, and now that the other adults are vaccinated, the risk of him carrying the virus to this other household is also very low.