Ask Amy for June 5: #Metoo movement inspires big question

They also said the groom’s mom had too much going on with her own marriage right now to participate in the planning.

I sent out the invites with just my name as hosting the shower, and I got a very nasty text from the groom’s mother saying that she has never seen a situation where only the bride’s mom was hosting the shower and that she was insulted.

I apologized, but she never responded. She also never offered to help pay for the shower, or even help out.

This is my last daughter getting married and I feel honored to do this for her. Am I wrong? — Mom of the Bride

Dear Mom: Typically, the maid of honor and other attendants will host a bridal shower, with the mothers of the bride and groom as guests, but this convention is not necessarily set in stone.

You are attempting to do what the marrying couple asked you to do.

This episode seems to have triggered an extreme reaction. Whether your future in-law typically overreacts, or perhaps is especially stressed right now, she has decided to tell you off for no reason and has not acknowledged an apology.