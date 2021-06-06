Ask Amy for June 6: Hubby's holiday responses leave wife wanting

Afterwards, the father showed up at my door and returned the gift. He said that when one of the children receives a gift, they ALL must get a gift. He returned it because I had bought only one gift.

He and his wife have FOUR children. This makes no sense to me. How should I respond? — Neighbor

Dear Neighbor: Using this dad’s sideways logic, if you engage one child to help you with yard work, you would be obligated to hire all of his children. This sort of “participation trophy” parenting might create problems for his kids down the line, but that is not your business.

Reading beneath his unfriendly gesture, you should assume that he does not want his children to help you.

If you decide to try again, you should perhaps agree on a reasonable fee for the work in advance.

Because this father seems to have a firm grip on interactions with his children, you should run this plan past him.

Otherwise, this man’s reaction to your appropriate gesture should inspire no response at all from you.

Dear Amy: I thoroughly enjoyed the letter from “Indeed, Not Sweetie.” I love the fact that he and his buddies enjoy “Driveway Drinks.”