Ask Amy for June 7: Recovering addict feels hounded by dreams

Dear Amy: I’m a wife and a mother. Six years ago, I had an affair. It went on for about three months. At the time, my son was 3 years old and I was an active addict, making so many bad decisions.

My husband found out about all of it and wanted to work through it. I fully expected him to divorce me and to take our son away because I was not a good mother or wife.

I’ve been sober for six years now, and I still feel so guilty. I used to have dreams at least once a week about infidelity, whether it was me or my husband being unfaithful.

After these dreams, I would wake up crying and hyperventilating. Now the dreams occur every four to six months.

How do I stop this? My husband has forgiven me, and I thought I had forgiven myself but clearly there are still some unresolved feelings on my part. Do you have any ideas for me? — Guilty Dreamer

Dear Dreamer: My first thought is that you are making great progress. You are married to a graceful man and have the privilege of being a parent to your son.