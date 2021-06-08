Ask Amy for June 8: At this school, leadership is paid in pizza

Not to mention the fact that, if a class has 30 children and 27 of them are “leaders,” this seriously devalues the whole notion of leadership.

I hope the three who were excluded can take some pride in the fact that they are in such an exclusive group!

We are inspired by lessons in leadership — both historically, and in everyday life. Children should be taught to identify the leadership qualities in themselves, as well as in others, and be encouraged to always strive to embody these positive qualities in their own lives.

Dear Amy: My wife has asked for a divorce, and I’m not fighting it. In essence, she wants to be with other people, and that’s that.

I’m not begging her to stay and go to therapy, because at some point if you love someone you want them to be happy, even if that means being happy without you. That’s what I am trying to do.

Here’s the kicker: She is angry with me for feeling sad about the divorce.

She says that my sadness makes her sad, and this is where I feel at a loss for what I’m supposed to do or say.