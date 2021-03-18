Ask Amy for March 18: Virtual dating creates actual problems

Most of the responses I have gotten are from ladies 10 years either way of my age and from ladies the size I used to be.

My profile is very specific about my eating and exercise habits. I always answer all responses, and I am always polite and try to let these women know that I am not interested in dating a large woman. I have lived that lifestyle and do not want to go back.

I get a lot of hateful and abusive responses!

I know that we should each look to the person inside, but if there is no initial attraction, there is no initial attraction. Is it kinder to leave the ladies wondering, or to let them know directly that I am definitely not interested? — New to Dating

Dear New: For an expert’s opinion on this, I shared your letter with Bela Gandhi, a dating coach and founder of Smart Dating Academy in Chicago (smartdatingacademy .com).

She says, “The rules are totally different in online dating. ‘No response’ is the right thing to do when you’re not interested — it’s the polite way of saying, ‘No thanks!’ It’s much more humane. Who wants to wake up to an inbox full of detailed rejection notes?”

“Online dating is a whole new world, where anyone can contact anyone, and you’re competing against millions of men. Make sure your photos are current and show you at your best: Well-dressed and smiling, with head shots and body shots. Also, make sure your online profile essays reflect interesting and fun specifics about yourself, not just eating and exercise habits.” (October 2011)

