Ask Amy for March 30: Mixing with anti-maskers

Otherwise, I sincerely hope that you and the other crafters can express some of your feelings and pandemic experiences through your work, engaging in some important storytelling using timeless tools: Needle, yarn, fabric, brush, canvas and wood.

Dear Amy: Regarding all the questions you run from people whose relationships are ruined by Facebook postings, it is shocking to me what some people want to post about. My technique is to block or “hide” their posts for a month. After a month, I’ll check to see if they’ve improved and if not, I make it permanent. — Experienced

Dear Experienced: I took myself off of that particular platform, and I don’t miss it a bit.

Dear Amy: My brother and I were very close growing up. We maintained a good relationship into our 20s. Lately our relationship has become strained.

For his last two birthdays, I have generously treated him to fun and thoughtful experiences. I do this because I love him, and I enjoy being generous.

For my last two birthdays, he did not even wish me a happy birthday. He did, however, show up to my birthday dinner and usurp my spot at the table because he “did not want to sit next to the old people” in our family.