Ask Amy for May 22: Readers say: 'I'm not your 'Sweetie!''

One EMT guy got so mad he walked off, saying, “I can’t help her.” (What? You can’t start my IV without calling me “Sweetie?”)

When healthcare providers refuse to honor their ethics to treat patients with respect, I complain to their supervisor. — Linda

Dear Amy: I work in a credit union, interacting with our members every day. I cannot count how many times I am called “Sweetie,” “Honey,” “Dear,” and even “Love” in a workday!

The majority of these “Sweeties” come from men in the age group of the elder man who wrote to you.

Maybe he should listen to how he addresses people when he is out.

I bet he has used a term of endearment himself a time or two, and when it is coming from an older gentleman toward a younger woman, it is creepy, not condescending, as you seemed to think. — Get over yourself, Sweetie!!

Dear Amy: If the older man called a younger woman “Sweetie,” we would jump to call that inappropriate.

As a nurse I get very upset at co-workers who call grown adults such familiar and childish terms. These are officers, teachers, doctors, mothers and fathers.