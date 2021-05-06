Ask Amy for May 6: Partner's online gaming leads to more

On one hand, I believe that my wife and I could probably at least tolerate him, but on the other hand I will not go against my son’s wishes.

Your advice would be most appreciated. — Terribly Troubled

Dear Troubled: Your son is an adult. He is making adult-sized decisions about the people he wants to have relationships with, and who he would like to avoid. This is not only his right but his responsibility.

“I will not go against my son’s wishes” implies that he might have a say in whatever choices you and your wife make.

Your son’s choice will only have a major bearing on your own life if you give him the power to control your relationships, as well as his own.

I can absolutely understand any person’s choice to avoid spending time with a felon convicted of violent crimes.

I can also imagine people who are perhaps a little more seasoned (you and your wife), deciding to wait and see before making a snap judgment about someone they’ve never met.

In the future, when it comes to family gatherings, your son is going to have to make inquiries to see if this man will be present and then make his own choice.