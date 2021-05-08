Ask Amy for May 8: 'Save-the-Date' doesn't lead to an invitation

Since we have had our vaccinations, she uses it as an excuse: “Now we can hug!”

I do not want to be mean or alienate this person. I would like to stay on good neighborly terms.

Do you have any suggestions of how to curtail all the hugs? — Need Some Space

Dear Need Some Space: I believe the pandemic has had at least one small silver-ish lining for a lot of people: Liberation from unwanted hugs. Please, take advantage of this temporary break and assert your preference — and right — not to be hugged. Do it honestly, nicely and quickly.

It is not “mean” to state your own preferences regarding being physically touched by another person. Try saying, “Honestly, experiencing the pandemic has made me realize that I don’t really like to be hugged. So, I hope a hearty ‘hello’ and air-hug will be enough.”

Dear Amy: Recently, I have had several friends ask me if I intend to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

I have already been vaccinated, but I am starting to think that my friends don’t know me. I’m worried that they think that I am an anti-vaxxer! How do I deal with this frustration? — Worried