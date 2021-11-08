Ask Amy for Nov. 8: Parents struggle to cope with child's antics

This is tearing me apart. My son is placing his misguided logic on me and is blaming me for not wanting to see him. I love him, and I know he loves me deeply as well. I thought that if I told him I could only see him if he’s vaccinated, then he’d come around. It’s clear now that’s not going to happen.

I understand he has the right to make his choices.

He’s educated, yet refuses to follow the science.

How can I get past this? — Sad Mom

Dear Sad: You’ve gone round and round with your son and now you both know everything you need to know about where each of you stands.

Your attempts to control him have failed, and now he is blaming you for trying.

Stop discussing this with him. Your son lives far away, and you should assume that you will have to continue having a relationship with him from a distance, without the focus and pressure of seeing one another in person.

Perhaps as the pandemic continues to fade, you will be able to reassess your own risk regarding being in the presence of unvaccinated people, but until then, anchor to the fact that you love him and know that he loves you. Accept his limitations and yours and make a choice to move forward.