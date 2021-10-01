Ask Amy for Oct. 1: Opting out of a group text

Being “disinterested” is different from being “uninterested.” To be disinterested is to be reserved and impartial. To be uninterested is to not care. I suggest you become disinterested before this irritates you so much that you become uninterested.

Then, you can pursue these friendships and relationships in your own way and time.

When I married into a very large clan, I asked to be removed from mass family communications early on, and I assume everyone is glad that I did.

Dear Amy: My mother died last year, during the worst of the pandemic.

My sister asked me to come to our hometown to help clean out Mom’s house and to stay for the funeral service.

This would have involved taking time off work, flying, staying in a hotel and interacting with strangers — all several states away.

My husband has breathing problems, and I didn’t want to risk it, so I told her no. I also mentioned that most of Mom’s friends are elderly and that having a service would put them at risk.