Ask Amy for Oct. 13: Home loan leaves couple home alone

Also — if you two are having a house built, in addition to the sums you will both contribute, you should consider how to handle the (almost inevitable) cost overruns.

Dear Amy: During the pandemic, I have been reflecting on my life and have come to realize that I want to get married and have kids.

Unfortunately, dating apps are not working out for me.

What else can I do? Also — at the end of the pandemic, would it be OK to look at every passing stranger in hopes of meeting someone I could spend the rest of my life with? — Would Love Some Love

Dear Love: During my almost 20 years of adult singlehood, I often wondered if I would only meet that special someone if I hit him with my car. So yes, I give you permission to glance at every passing stranger (discreetly, please!) in hopes of making a match.

You will learn, however, that wishing will not make it so.

You should shift your focus from “marrying” to “matching.” Consider online matching as a way to get out there and practice. You will no doubt meet others who are also tiptoeing back into the world.