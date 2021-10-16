Ask Amy for Oct. 16: Baby shower brings on infantile behavior

Only three people from her side showed up, so it was obvious that some phone calls were made to cancel on that end.

When we dropped the gifts off at their home later that evening, my daughter-in- law didn’t even acknowledge us.

Up until now, our relationship has been great. Were we wrong? — Grandma to Be

Dear Grandma: Yes, you were wrong. When this started unfolding, you should have asked your son and daughter-in-law: “What would you like us to do?” And then you should have done that.

If the expectant parents want their own baby shower to be postponed, then it should be postponed!

The pandemic has caused everyone to rethink, replan, retool, postpone and occasionally cancel celebration events drawing large groups.

It would have been wisest to draw up a contingency plan.

Instead of that, you should draw up an apology, and then deliver it.

Dear Amy: I have been cheating on my partner, “Q.”

I just don’t think I can be with just one person, especially because Q doesn’t offer me the best sex I have ever had.