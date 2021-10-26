Ask Amy for Oct. 26: Credit card accounts churn up concern

Their relationship progressed to a point where he visited her for a couple of weeks and has now decided to move out of state to be with her and her children.

I haven’t met his girlfriend or her children yet, but at some point we’ll probably have a video call with them.

With the holidays approaching, my wife and I are unsure about what we should do for gifts, since we’ve never met them.

This is uncharted territory for us. — Ed

Dear Ed: You should ask your son for guidance. For the next little while, it will be his job to help build a bridge between his parents and his partner and her children.

Keep your offerings modest and as an extra little nod to his new partner, you might send her a specialty from your home region: a piece of locally made pottery, or honey, syrup, or hot sauce. Let her know that you are looking forward to meeting her and the children.

Dear Amy: I love your column. I do have a comment on “Southern Bride,” whose hubby wants her to clean out her retirement account to fund their house.

Taking money from retirement accounts such as 401(k)s before the age of 59½ will trigger a 10 percent penalty.