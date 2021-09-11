Ask Amy for Sept. 11: Secret son suddenly revealed

Dear Amy: I dated a divorced man for 26 years, and I’m still kicking myself. There was a 22-year age difference between us.

I thought we had a wonderful relationship. We didn’t live together (thank God). He had his place, and l had mine.

Long story short, he passed away five years ago.

After he died, several of his friends and siblings decided to tell me that he was the father of a 9-year-old son and that the son will be well taken care of until he comes of age. I am glad the boy will be taken care of.

My question is why did these people never shared this information with me prior to his death? l knew absolutely nothing about this relationship. Obviously, it was very well hidden from me.

I am annoyed at the people who are telling me now, especially his one sibling who claims to love me so much.

I don’t know what her motive is, other than to make me angry or hurt me.

What is your take? What do you think I should do? — In the Dark