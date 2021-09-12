Ask Amy for Sept. 12: Cowboy needs to wrangle human predators

Dear Cowboy: I grew up on a dairy farm and while not a ranch (far from it), I do know that any farmer's primary responsibility is to protect his livestock from predators — human or otherwise.

So, cowpoke, I'm suggesting that you pull on your chaps, one leg at a time, and take charge of your animals. You owe it to them.

Stop reacting to infractions. Start preventing them.

The next time these city slickers visit, you should post some rules to the ranch. Write them down and tack them near the front door of the house and also on the barn: "No dogs near the livestock unless they are on a leash." "No humans visiting the livestock without me present."

Hang dog leashes near the front door, and make sure the leashes are used.

Show these grandchildren how to be ranchers. Take them with you to inspect your herd. Roust them out of bed for early morning rides. When the vet visits, take the kids with you while the animals are receiving treatment.

The reason I suggest that you focus on the children is that kids are (usually) great at respecting rules, as long as you explain why the rules are in place and are consistent in enforcing them.