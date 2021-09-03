Ask Amy for Sept. 3: Parents ponder COVID risk to their kids

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for almost 25 years. We are both in our upper 60s.

He comes from a very well-known family in our area and belongs to many social organizations. He is very outgoing, whereas I’m a homebody.

Every other year or so he’ll “volunteer” me at one of his group’s meetings without asking me first.

I’m not a member of his groups and have told him I have no desire to join any.

Friends tell me that I should just refuse to do these things, but I don’t want him to look bad.

I had an aortic valve operation four years ago and also have arthritis bad enough that I experience chronic pain.

Although I am fairly active, at almost 70 I think I should be allowed to slow down!

I know I’m being selfish with my time, but is it really proper for him to volunteer me without asking me first? — Not a Willing Volunteer

Dear Not Willing: You are not being selfish with your time. You are making choices about how you want to spend your time. It is your right, and duty, to make these choices.