Ask Amy for Sept. 30: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago.

My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive and an alcoholic.

Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution.

I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to any sort of agreement.

I’m on my second lawyer, and we are on our way to take it to trial.

After we separated, I met a wonderful woman, and we have been dating for two years (around the time I filed for divorce).

My new love is a single/working mom. I have custody of two children, so it’s sometimes a challenge to spend time together, but we find a way to make it work. I purchased an engagement ring nine months ago.

I really wasn’t expecting my divorce to take this long. I obviously cannot get married until my divorce goes through.

My girlfriend knows that I want to marry her and knows that I have the ring, but the engagement will be overshadowed by the fact that I’m still legally married.

My girlfriend hates the idea of being the “other woman” on paper, even though she’s not.