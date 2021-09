Ask Amy for Sept. 4: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

She not only refused to reciprocate the driving duties, but she mimicked what I had said to her the previous month! I was stunned and highly offended. We have had no contact since then.

Sadly, I can’t get past this incident. What do I say if she suggests breakfast (near her, of course) or asks for a ride to our friend’s house? — Appalled

Dear Appalled: Given the tension between you two, it seems unlikely that “Stacy” will call upon you to provide transportation. If she does contact you, you could bring up the somewhat mocking response that has bothered you so much.

One advantage of having a friendship on (or over) the line is that you can express yourself, respectfully, without fear that you will damage the relationship further. Life is short. Your friendship is very long. I hope that you will eventually be able to clear the air.

Dear Amy: Your answer to the “Tennis Bums” was wrong. It would be perfectly appropriate to politely ask the soccer player to find another place to practice. His practice against the tennis fence would be very distracting.