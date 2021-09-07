Ask Amy for Sept. 7: Grieving woman doesn't want 'suggestions'

Dear Amy: My husband and I married later in life, after both of us swore we would never marry.

Cupid hit us both over the head when I was 38 and he was 42, and after five years together, we tied the knot. We never explicitly discussed having children before or after getting married. We really only said, “if it happens, great, if not, fine,” and we did not use any form of birth control.

A year ago, I was diagnosed with uterine cancer and had emergency hysterectomy surgery very quickly after my diagnosis.

Since then, I have found myself deeply grieving this loss. Having children is something I don’t even really think I truly wanted; it’s more the choice and option being removed from me with such finality that I am struggling with.

My problem is that when I try to convey my grief to people I am close to, they immediately bring up adoption.

When they ask if my husband and I have considered adopting a child, I want to snap, “No, what a great idea! You’re the first person in history to EVER suggest that!”

I know they are only trying to help by offering the only “solution” they can think of. But it really makes me angry when they do this.