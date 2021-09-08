Ask Amy for Sept. 8: If you can't save the marriage, protect the assets

Your husband, 13 years older than you, definitely is.

I realize this sudden change in your life is both shocking and heartbreaking, but I wish you could try to look on this with the benefit of hindsight.

One year from now, your husband will be yet another old fool who has met the online girl of his dreams — only to be taken to the cleaners, either emotionally and/or financially — and probably, both.

I don’t suggest that you engage in a protracted, nasty, and expensive court battle, but I do suggest that you find a competent and assertive lawyer who will do some forensic accounting and dig into your marital finances as quickly as possible.

Do this before your husband has the chance to hide, spend or waste joint assets on this new relationship.

As hard as it is to face, this is not the time to passively lick your wounds.

Stick with therapy. Think of this as an experience that you should try to move through, learning as you go.

Dear Amy: Before the pandemic, I hosted a small group of international students at my home over holiday breaks. (My children attend college out of state.)