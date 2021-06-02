Ask Amy for Wednesday, June 2: Overwhelmed man wants to withdraw

It’s even affecting my family. Obviously, I suffer from some anxiety and depression, but I don’t feel like they’ve taken over my life.

I just don’t want to hang out anymore. I feel like I should want to, but I just don’t. — Struggling Dude in the Midwest

Dear Struggling: First, take a very deep breath. You have experienced extremely stressful life changes during the last year. Starting a business and having a baby are two events that are bound to profoundly affect how you spend your time.

However, based on what you report, I would say that your anxiety and depression are dominating your life.

Your hair-trigger anger is alarming, and you are perceptive to see this change in your temperament as a definite cause for concern. It’s time to take this seriously; start with a visit to your GP; seek a referral to a therapist.

Your experience of the pandemic has amplified everything for you, and like many people (myself included), you are resisting “getting back out there.”

Please, detach from whatever social media is triggering you. (I’ve done this, and it has helped.) You could preserve some of your real-world relationships with people who are good at life but awful on social media.