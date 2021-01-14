Ask Amy (Jan. 14, 2021): Mask request brings on ridiculous reactions

Dear Don’t Judge Me: If you don’t want to be harshly judged, then don’t be reactive and judgmental, yourself.

Your co-worker’s smoking and drinking habits when she is at home have no bearing on your health — and you know it.

Your traveling could (conceivably) have a bearing on her — and others — and you know that, too.

My advice to people sharing office space is to comply with the local, statewide and companywide guidelines.

My advice to people wrestling with how to behave toward others who are at risk, nervous, anxious — or outright neurotic about contracting COVID-19 — is that the people who are physically and mentally healthier should adjust their behavior to the level of the most vulnerable.

It’s no fun, and sometimes (as in your case), you can feel manipulated, disrespected or wounded.

Your co-worker’s mask request was reasonable. Your defensive response was ridiculous, as was hers! At last, common ground.

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been through a lot of ups and downs over the years. Despite having a 1-year-old child together, the topic of divorce has come up more than once, but we’re still hanging in there.