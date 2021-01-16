Ask Amy (Jan. 16, 2021): Big favor leads to big fallout

Dear Dog Worshiper: I recently got my first dog, and on the one hand — wow — I can definitely recommend having a dog in the household! They are furry, fun and such good pals, especially during the pandemic, when people are stuck at home and have lots of time to spend with them.

On the other hand, dogs are expensive. Your local shelter will charge a fee for a rescue pup, and then you need to make sure they have all their shots, not to mention food, treats, and toys.

Dogs are also a lot of work. They need to be safely walked several times a day. They require and deserve a lot of human attention.

Your folks might be overwhelmed right now, with their own work and homeschooling for you and your sister. Who would take care of the dog once you go back to school and your folks go back to work? They are probably wondering about that.

There are other pets that are much less expensive and easier to care for: Hamsters, guinea pigs, mice, lizards (and cats!). Would your parents compromise with you for a pet like that?

Use these next few months to do some research about dogs. See if there are chores you can do (dog walking for a neighbor, perhaps?) to earn extra money. Once they see your long-term commitment to get a dog, your folks might come around.