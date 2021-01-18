Ask Amy (Jan. 18, 2021): Family stays in contact with abusive ex

Dear Amy: I was married for 12 years and had three children with my first husband, “Ed.”

Four years after the marriage ended, I married my second husband, “Karl.” We’ve been married for many years, and the kids and I are extremely close to Karl’s family.

The problem is with my family. My ex-husband was verbally, emotionally and at times physically abusive.

I spent three years in therapy for an eating disorder and years in group therapy to try to recover. My family members are aware of this history.

My parents contact Ed regularly to see how he is doing and to use his company (he is a contractor).

Recently, my son was visiting my folks when my mother told him and his girlfriend that Ed is a really great guy and has been helping them out. My sisters do the same, calling Ed on his birthday, etc.

My son’s girlfriend was shocked that my family cares so much for the man that treated me so badly. My husband is also shocked by how my family reacts to Ed. I’ve always had low self-esteem. My mother is overbearing.

I have told them how I feel, but nothing changes. What should I do? Am I being too sensitive? Should I just relax and let it go? — Hurt