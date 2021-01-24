Ask Amy (Jan. 24, 2021): Siblings can love (but not like) each other

One of my daughters lives overseas. She has two children (ages 2 and 4). Their European grandmother is local and sees the children all the time.

Lately, via Zoom, my daughter has been referring to me as a mash-up of both grandmother names. To her children, she refers to me as “Nanny-Gee.” But that’s not my name.

If this was an issue with any of my other children, I’d address it calmly and directly. This particular daughter, though, is provocative, argues unnecessarily, and institutes estrangement fairly frequently. I’m unwilling to rock her boat without good reason.

I’m working very hard to maintain a long-distance relationship with these kids. I’d like to be called by MY name. Can you help me figure this out? — What’s In A Name?

Dear What’s: Your name is not “Gee.” That’s the assigned endearment your American grandchildren use. Your European grandchildren are being prompted to refer to you by that name, with the prefix of “Nanny.” Nanny, like “Nana,” translates to “grandmother,” especially in Britain.