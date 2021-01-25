Ask Amy (Jan. 25, 2021): Unhappy husband seeks to heal heartache

Dear Recovering: What a brilliant response. Congratulations on your own recovery, and thank you for this wisdom.

Dear Amy: As I think about the new year unfolding, my thoughts of a past friendship arise. I am not sure what I did, or what I said, but back in 2016 a dear friend stopped talking to me.

I tried on several occasions to reconnect and included apologies, as I was certain that I must have done something to warrant this unexpected rejection.

We became friends back in 1997, but here I am five years after our last contact and still on the outs with this friend.

I am heartbroken over it. I hope and pray that we may connect again one day.

My thinking is that maybe I should write a letter (not email or phone call). Is this a futile step? I am just wondering if you have any wise words to provide, since you have insight into relationships. I am not even sure how to start the letter, and I’m afraid of rejection again. — Still Hoping in Friendship

Dear Still Hoping: The worst thing about being ghosted, very suddenly, is that you are left assuming that you have said or done something deeply offensive.