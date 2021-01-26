Ask Amy (Jan. 26, 2021): Miscarriage devastates expectant couple

It is vital that you continue to take care of your body with good nutrition, light exercise and sleep as you heal.

Ask your most supportive friend or family member to call you every day at 5 p.m. (or on whatever schedule works for both of you) for the next three weeks. Even if you don’t pick up the phone, knowing that someone is checking in will help.

You and your partner are bound to experience this loss differently, because the loss of a pregnancy has a physical, hormonal and emotional component for the pregnant woman that her partner cannot experience in the same way.

Your partner is hurting, too and may be extremely worried about you, so he doesn’t want to burden you further by expressing his own feelings of loss. This makes both of you feel even more alone.

Take time every day to hold hands, make eye contact and show deliberate compassion toward one another. Consider ways to memorialize this loss in a way that feels right for both of you.

There are many online support groups for families experiencing the loss of a child through miscarriage. Mymiscarriagematters.org offers one-on-one supportive mentoring with a volunteer, as well as daily “live chats” on their website and through a Facebook group. The organization has a separate group for men.