Ask Amy (Jan. 7, 2021): Friend wants to 'out' abuser to others

Jan Peterson’s early-onset Alzheimer’s eventually took her entire identity. After years of caregiving, her husband Barry eventually developed a relationship with another woman, who joined him in his loving caregiving for his wife. They called themselves “a family of three.”

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for 22 years. We are getting a divorce.

My husband was not a constant provider. I was the main provider for the entire marriage. Because we didn’t have children, he justified that for his lack of income. I am retired now. We live separately. I have left him.

He has asked for $500 a month for spousal support, as he had to find a job, and that is not conducive to the life he was used to.

I am going to relocate to Florida because I have an illness, and a warmer climate will help. Not knowing my living expenses, should I have to support him? — Baffled in New York

Dear Baffled: This is a question you must take to an attorney. You should look for one who is skilled in collaborative law or mediation, in order to arrive at a fair settlement.