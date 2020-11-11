Ask Amy (Nov. 15, 2020): Reconciled couple struggles in new relationship

Six years ago, I developed a relationship with another woman. I told her about my new relationship, and she seemed happy for me.

Three months ago, my new wife and I got married. A week or two after my wedding, I texted my ex to let her know.

Her reply was curt and painful. It was along the lines of, "I thought we had an agreement that you would tell me before you got married. I don't think there's any reason for us to have any future communications."

I don't know how to deal with this brush-off, or whether I should even try.

I do not believe I ever agreed to let her know before I got remarried. But even if I did, her response seems like it was intended to hurt me. — Confused

Dear Confused: I can't speak to your ex-wife's intentions, but to me it seems that she is more focused on expressing her own wounded feelings, versus trying to hurt you.

You could definitely retaliate and defend yourself against her accusation. But if that is your instinct, I think you should suppress it and simply let her statement stand, respecting her choice not to be in touch.