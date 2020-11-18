Ask Amy (Nov. 22, 2020): Scotch and wine might lead to a problem

A newer tradition in the U.K. has caught on in North America: Dry January. This is where you start the year abstaining from alcohol for the whole month. Abstaining for a period of time helps people to gauge the amount of alcohol they habitually drink and can lead to more awareness and healthier habits the rest of the year.

Dear Amy: I'm a doctor. I am on the front lines treating COVID patients. I have watched the cycle of fear, sadness and guilt when I tell a patient they have tested positive. Then again, watching the family go through their cycle of denial, anger and sadness as I give them the phone call that their loved one is indeed dying.

I know I'm not the only provider who has experienced this, or the first time you are probably hearing this story.

I am in a long-distance relationship with someone not in medicine. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we knew that because of our jobs, traveling to see one another would be limited. I have spent hours on the phone with him telling him about scenes at the hospital like they are clips from a war movie. He has grieved with me at the state of our world.