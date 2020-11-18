Ask Amy (Nov. 26, 2020): Parents refuse to take pandemic seriously

My father expects me to say something to my brother about paying him back, but I don't want to be the middleman.

My brother has also put me in a tough spot. He doesn't want me to tell my father anything about his health problems, which he says is the reason he and his wife haven't paid Dad back.

I've asked my brother to please talk to Dad. They are both very stubborn. I know my father will be upset with me for not telling him about my brother's health. What should I do? — In the Middle

Dear Middle: In theory, I completely agree with your stance, but you are also stubbornly sticking to your guns, when you might be able to offer a pathway out.

Tell your brother, "Sorry. I can't keep this secret for you. It has put me in a terrible position, and now it is affecting my relationship with both you and Dad."

The next time you are with your dad, call your brother from your phone and after he answers, hand it to your dad, saying, "Here. You two need to catch up."

Dear Amy: We just adopted our first family dog, and we've been having difficulty teaching our 8-year-old son how to interact with the dog gently. His desire to hug and kiss the dog is sometimes met with a growl.