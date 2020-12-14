Dear Abby (Dec. 15, 2020): Man needs to move on from divorce

We have two sons whom my husband would like to pass the medals down to. He knows if he gives the medals back that he may never see them again because his dad has a girlfriend now who wants them. She's behind him pursuing the issue with a lawyer.

How can I help my husband? Should he give in to his father's demands and return the medals and pictures, or should he fight to keep them? — MIDDLE OF A MESS

DEAR MIDDLE: How old are your sons? Because of this rift, do they still have a relationship with their grandfather? Would they appreciate the war medals and understand what they stand for?

My feeling is that you should stay out of the line of fire and allow your husband and his own lawyer to fight this battle. However, you MAY be able to sway the outcome if you or your sons write your father-in-law a warm letter telling him how sad you feel about the situation and that his medals are heirlooms they and THEIR children would treasure in the future. Then cross your fingers.

DEAR ABBY: At what age does a person stop calling an older neighbor "Mrs." or "Mr."? I was born next door and still live here, so I don't know what to call my neighbors anymore. — GROWN UP NORTH

DEAR GROWN: Before children reach adulthood, it is considered respectful to call adults "Mr." and "Mrs." Not knowing your neighbors, I can't guess how formal they may be. Because using their first names has not been your practice and you don't want to risk offending them, ask THEM what they would like to be called in light of the fact that you are all adults. Erring on the side of respect will never be wrong.

