Dear Abby (Dec. 28, 2020): Couple not getting along

DEAR ABBY: I know every relationship is different, but how do you know when to stop trying and let go? My boyfriend and I have been dating for a year and a half. Lately all we seem to do is fight or upset each other. I don’t want to call it quits, but I’m tired of being angry or sad all the time.

We have been trying to fix our relationship for a while now, but nothing seems to stick. We haven’t been able to get professional help due to our financial situation and COVID, but I don’t know what else to do.

We have so much potential for having an amazing life and family in the future that I don’t want to give up on what could be just because we can’t get along right now. Is love enough to help us through this rough patch? Or am I just fooling myself into thinking we can survive together? — LOST IN LOVE IN KANSAS

DEAR LOST: Many couples — married and not — have been having relationship problems related to the pandemic and the social isolation it has brought. Add financial issues into the mix, and the result has been anxiety, depression and disrupted relationships.