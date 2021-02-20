Dear Abby (Feb. 20, 2021): Partner dismisses his feelings

My love for him has only grown over the years, but this issue of my story being revealed has to stop. — FRUSTRATED IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR FRUSTRATED: You not only have to speak up, but you also have to be heard. That your much older partner dismisses your feelings is controlling and condescending. He has no right to disclose VERY personal information about you with strangers.

You wrote that this is your first relationship. If this continues, it may not be your last. Present it to your partner in exactly these terms. Couples counseling may save your relationship, but only if the balance of power is adjusted.

DEAR ABBY: I was friends with my guy before getting into a relationship with him seven years ago. The problem is, I feel like we are not growing. He is still living with his mom, we have no plans for the future, etc.

At least once a year, I ask him how he views our relationship, but I only get the same response that things are fine the way they are. I have now started back in college while maintaining a full-time job, but I’m so frustrated I feel like giving up on the relationship and moving on. I’m actually stuck between a breakup and keeping a friendship. Any advice? — UNCERTAIN IN ALABAMA