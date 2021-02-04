Dear Abby (Feb. 4, 2021): Religion a major sticking point

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating this guy seriously for a year. We have talked about marriage and we were even looking at rings. Due to certain recent events, I have come to realize that my hope for his Christianity to grow stronger is probably never going to happen. I love this man with all my heart, but I also need a husband who will pray with me, have a heart for God, who will want to go to church and make decisions by praying and leaning on God.

We have talked about this and what my needs are, but he’s not sure if he will get there. Do I hold on and hope through my actions and life, he will learn how to walk with God fully, or should I let him go and try to find someone else? — BROKENHEARTED BELIEVER

DEAR BELIEVER: If you can’t accept this man just the way he is, let him go. You shouldn’t marry anyone hoping to change him because it wouldn’t be fair to either of you. If faith is your No. 1 priority, it would be better for both of you if you look further for a life partner.