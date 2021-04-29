Dear Abby for April 29: Doctor, staff mock patients

DEAR ABBY: I work as a receptionist in a small medical office. I love my job, but I cannot tolerate when my co-workers make fun of our patients. Sometimes it happens while the patients are still in the exam rooms, maybe within earshot. Even the doctor contributes to this crudeness.

Some examples: “Did you see the size of that guy’s nose?” or, “What’s with the color of her hair?” or, “He smells like he hasn’t had a bath in weeks.” This goes on throughout the day every day. Is there anything I can do or say to change this mindset? We have great patients. — AT A LOSS FOR WORDS

DEAR AT A LOSS: The person who’s responsible for the lack of respect for the patients is your employer, the doctor. If this is happening sometimes within earshot of the patients, I am, frankly, shocked that he or she has a medical practice.

There is nothing you can do to change the culture in that environment. Because it upsets you — and I can certainly see why it would — you might be happier working for another doctor.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter “Tiffany” is 12. Her best friend, “Wendy,” lives down the block. We are good friends with her parents.