Dear Abby for Aug. 22: Childhood memories in conflict

DEAR ABBY: My sister, who had epilepsy as a small child in the 1970s, now uses her disease as a weapon against the rest of the family. I am at my wits' end about what to do about the way she mistreats our 83-year-old mother. She no longer is treated for epilepsy, and her childhood memories about the way she was treated are wrong. If anything, she was spoiled and babied far too long because of her sickness.

She claims she has PTSD, uses pot to self-medicate and refuses to go to a doctor for help. Instead she blames everyone else for her "terrible childhood."

My other two siblings and I do not agree with her that she grew up in a "broken home." She continually rehashes misremembered things from 50 years ago and uses them for fuel to rationalize why she is so messed up. Her mental illness is getting worse, and it's affecting everyone around her. I love her, but I can't stand to be around her anymore. Should I encourage Mom not to have any more contact with her? Please help. — INTOLERABLE IN TENNESSEE