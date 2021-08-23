Dear Abby for Aug. 23: Lonely woman needs to get out

The time you’re wasting “watching” others live their lives is time you could be spending getting out into the community and perhaps volunteering again, taking a class or searching for a part-time job. If you do, you may meet others with similar interests and — while you may or may not find the romance you crave — you could possibly make some new friends.

DEAR ABBY: I took care of all three of my grandbabies from birth to when my oldest turned 9. Then I found out she was going home and telling her parents “everything” that happened while they were with me (nothing bad at all). Instead of talking to me about it, their mom is now keeping them from me.

I have decided to quit trying to see them, since I feel like their mom “all of a sudden” doesn’t trust me or know me after all these years. I feel the same way about my son. I think he should see what’s going on and do something about it, but I don’t want to cause trouble between them. Am I wrong? — CUT OFF IN NEW MEXICO

DEAR CUT OFF: There is nothing wrong with children telling their parents what happened during a visit with the grandparents. And if the parent(s) feel any concern or discomfort, it would make sense for it to be discussed among the adults. Something important is missing from your letter. Do you KNOW what your granddaughter told her mother? I see nothing wrong with approaching your son about setting up a “family conference” to discuss this. Frankly, it is overdue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0