Dear Abby for July 1: Friendship goes up in smoke

DEAR ABBY: I recently took a cross-country trip to visit my pregnant best friend before she gives birth. She has a new fiance and soon-to-be stepdaughter I hadn’t met before. She is 12, and we enjoyed some outdoor activities together.

I have a marijuana vape pen I smoke occasionally to relieve nausea and anxiety. We both live in states where it is legal. While we were outside, I discreetly hit my vape pen. The stepdaughter noticed and later asked my friend if I was smoking weed. My best friend proceeded to get extremely mad at me for doing it in the presence of the girl, and she no longer wants to be my friend.

I have apologized profusely. I have little experience with kids, and now I’m scared that I have lost my best friend, who refuses to speak to me. Abby, was what I did a friendship-breaker? Was I so in the wrong, or is my friend being extreme and overreacting? — FORMER FRIEND IN OREGON

DEAR FRIEND: Your friend is not being extreme or overreacting. You vaped in front of the child she is going to be responsible for. Underage children should not use marijuana because it can negatively affect their still-developing brains. Your friend may have ended the friendship because she wants to teach the girl by example to avoid people who do this. What you did showed extremely poor judgment, and I don’t blame her.