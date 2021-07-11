Dear Abby for July 11: Sister re-creates the past

DEAR “TRUTH”: Your sister has rewritten history because the truth is too hard for her to face. To confront her with the truth would be a waste of time because she will only retreat back into denial. If listening to her tall tales is too much for you, either see and talk to her less often or CHANGE THE SUBJECT.

DEAR ABBY: I’m a 10-year-old girl who plays violin. The method my teacher uses is private violin lessons and a group one. Sometimes we have them in person, sometimes on Zoom. There’s a girl my age there who thinks I want to be her best friend. She has plenty of friends. I know this because she talks a LOT.

When I’m trying to work on the hard parts, she tries to chat with me. On Zoom, she can’t stop private-chatting me and gets frustrated when I don’t respond. I tried playing with her once, but she’s very self-absorbed and often doesn’t consider what I think. It doesn’t help that our dads are great friends. Am I mean for not wanting to be friends with her, or am I right? — VIOLINIST IN THE WEST

DEAR VIOLINIST: The girl should not be distracting you when you are trying to pay attention to your teacher or practice what you have learned. You are an intelligent girl. Find the courage to tell her you don’t want to chat during class. As to being her “best friend,” because your dad and hers are “great friends,” you probably can’t brush her off completely. But do tell your father how you feel and that she tries to interfere with your violin lessons.

