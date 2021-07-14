Dear Abby for July 14: Affair hits a sour note

DEAR NO BOOTY: Order the pants! If he’d like to see you in them, what do you have to lose? While you may feel self- conscious about your posterior, never forget that it’s the booty he married. Please, let that reassure you. (If you’re unsure, consider wearing a tunic top with them.)

P.S. You may find them very comfortable.

DEAR ABBY: I recently contacted a man I dated 32 years ago, when I was 17. He told me he was widowed 13 years ago after a 13-year marriage. Since then, he hasn’t dated anyone, talked to anyone or had any kind of human intimacy whatsoever. He is 58. It isn’t normal and it doesn’t seem like anyone in his family has helped him get through this, so he is stuck.

We have been talking for the last seven months. We live 6 1/2 hours apart. It seems like rather than “rock the boat,” he has let other people rule his life. His children are all in their 20s. He tells me he wants to visit and vice versa, to see where things go. We both say marriage is not on the table. I can’t even imagine it. His daughters have referred to me as his girlfriend when he has had me on the phone and they are in the background. Please advise. — NO DEFINITE PLANS YET

DEAR NO DEFINITE PLANS: You said your old beau has been living like a monk for the past 13 years. Ordinarily, I would advise you to invite him for a visit. However, in this coronavirus era, you need to know whether he has been vaccinated for COVID before you do that. Discuss this with him during one of your conversations and see how he feels about it.

