Dear Abby for July 16: Daughter punishing mom

You WILL see your grandkids again. If she can’t provide for them, child protective services will be contacting you. For your own sake and for theirs, be strong. Allow her to suffer the consequences of her actions and do not cave in to her demands.

DEAR ABBY: I was in a car accident in which I broke multiple bones in my foot. After surgery, I’m in the process of healing and use crutches to walk. My husband and I are retired. He is my caregiver and has taken on all the household chores I have always done. I thank him often and appreciate his help.

However, since I’ve become dependent on him like this, he has started criticizing me about my weight, my wardrobe and lack of exercise. He buys our favorite foods, stores them where I can’t reach them and eats them in front of me.

He says he’s no longer attracted to me because of my size and rarely kisses me anymore. We had a healthy, frequent sex life before the accident. I’m hurt by his behavior and can’t understand why he is treating me like this or what to do about it. — SIDELINED IN INDIANA