Dear Abby for July 31: Be wary of online dreamboat

DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, I met a wonderful man online. He’s from Wales in the U.K. He’s 21 years younger than I am, so, naturally, I’m cautious about how our relationship will hold up through the years. (He’s 42; I’m 63.)

He says I am everything he’s dreamed of, and more. He’s nonjudgmental, kind, sweet and very witty. His intelligence amazes me. I love and respect him more than any person I have ever known. Is it possible to have a long-lasting relationship when there is this kind of age difference? — FOUND MR. WONDERFUL

DEAR FOUND: It is possible, but it is unusual. If you know this person only online, I caution you to get to know him, his family and his friends IN PERSON before making any formal commitments. I say this because he may not actually be the person he is representing himself to be, and women in your situation have been taken advantage of. This man may also be married. Because of this, you should never send him money, even if it’s only a “temporary loan.”

DEAR ABBY: My sister is the worship leader at our church, but I sometimes fill in for her. When I do, I receive a lot of compliments in the form of comparing the two of us. For example, “Your sister is great, but I like it better when you sing.”