Dear Abby for July 9: Don't dismiss these red flags

DEAR ABBY: I am afraid for my daughter. She has been married less than a year to a very controlling man. He doesn’t ASK her to do anything, he DEMANDS that she do what he wants. She cannot go out to eat or to a movie or anyplace like that unless he is with her. She works a 40-hour-a-week job, and in addition she must do all the work inside the house plus mow the lawn while he plays games on his computer. Don’t you have a list of things to look for to tell someone when it is time to get out while the getting is good? — VERY WORRIED MOTHER